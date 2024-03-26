Young Warriors In Winless Run

Zimbabwe U20 side has ended the tri-nation tournament in Malawi without a win after losing 3-1 against Kenya on Friday.

The Young Warriors lost their first game to host Malawi 3-2 on Wednesday.

The performance in Friday’s game, however, was far from satisfactory, with the team failing to find their rhythm for the majority of the game.

Kenya’s Elly Owande caused all sorts of the problems for Zimbabwe in the opening period after hitting a brace inside the half hour mark.

His first goal came as early as in the 7th minute after slotting home from the edge of the box.

The second strike followed in the 27th minute after a quick counter attack.

Zimbabwe’s recovery plans in the second half were thwarted as Kenya extended their lead through Hassan Beja Kitsao in the 68th minute.

Denzel Mapuwa’s late strike gave the Young Warriors a consolation in the game.

Soccer24 News

