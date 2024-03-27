Teacher Arraigned for Writing ZIMSEC Exams on Behalf of Students

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A 32-year-old teacher, Bruce Mugadhuwi, employed at Commercial College in Mutare, found himself before the Mutare Magistrates Court, facing charges of unlawfully writing Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) exams on behalf of students.

It is the state’s case that on October 16, 2023, Shellington Brown and Mirriam Maposa sat for a ZIMSEC Mathematics examination at Commercial College in Mutare. Allegedly, both students had arranged with Mugadhuwi to write the examination on their behalf.

Following their plan, the students sat for the examination. Subsequently, upon the submission of the answer sheets, Mugadhuwi purportedly swapped the original answer sheets with those he had written for Shellington Brown and Mirriam Maposa.

The illicit activity came to light in January, coinciding with the release of the exam results, when ZIMSEC withheld results for both Shellington Brown and Mirriam Maposa. Following investigations, Mugadhuwi was arrested on March 22, 2024.

Reportedly, he received USD 380 from Shellington Brown and USD 300 from Mirriam Maposa in exchange for his services.

Mugadhuwi was sentenced to pay a fine of USD 150 for his actions.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...