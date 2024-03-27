Wicknell Chivhayo Has New Woman He Loves With All His Heart

By A Correspondent| Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo appears to have moved on from his wife Sonja Madzikanda, as indicated by a message he posted Tuesday morning announcing the donation of a Mercedes Benz.

In the message, Chivhayo hinted that he had been influenced not to overlook Sniper Storm by a woman whom he deeply loves.

“A certain woman that I love with all my heart and have a lot of respect for called last week and ordered me not to ignore this message by Sniper Storm. She also said she felt pity for him the whole internet was laughing at him for asking….” reads a message from Chivhayo.

The statement raises questions about whether the flamboyant and controversial businessman has already moved on from Sonja.

Sonja took to social media to disclose that she had separated from Chivhayo, asserting that both of them were now single.

Sonja’s revelations also surfaced amidst speculations that Chivhayo was involved with a South African personality known as Mihlali Ndamase.

