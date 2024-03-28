Stella of Gringo Film Has Died | MESSAGES

By Enisia Mambokadxi Mashusha

Stellah January words can’t express the deep sadness I feel. We shared so many incredible experiences on set together in Zimbabwe. You weren’t just a colleague, you were a sister – always radiating positivity and making sure everyone had a smile on their face.

Your humility and humbleness were a constant inspiration. You taught me so much, both on and off the set.

Your absence will leave a huge void. We'll miss you dearly, Stellah January Rest in peace, my dear sister 💔

Stella January

