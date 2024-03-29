Kenya Faces FIFA Sanctions Again

FIFA has threatened to ban Kenya from international football again over third party interference after the High Court in Mombasa stopped March 16 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The postponement of the polls was passed after journalist Milton Nyakundi filed a petition challenging the legality of the federation to conduct the meeting.

The world football governing body has now ordered FKF to come up with a date for its elections, cautioning that any further delay could result in sanctions, including potential suspension.

“Please note that the order of the Mombasa High Court dated 15 March 2024 appears to clearly amount to undue influence by third parties which could be considered as a violation of Article 19, paragraph 1 of the Fifa Statutes and Article 7 paragraph1.g.of the CAF Statutes,” reads part of the letter sent by FIFA, as cited by the Nation website.

“Fifa takes view that any further attempt by a third party to prevent the FKF Annual General Meeting from taking place might be considered a violation of to the above-mentioned principle which would oblige our institution to bring the matter to the attention of relevant Fifa bodies for consideration of possible sanctions in line with Fifa Statutes.”

In a similar case, Fifa suspended Kenya from all its activities in February 2022 after the Ministry of Sports dissolved the FA’s board.

Soccer24 News

