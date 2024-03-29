Madzibaba Ishmael In Fresh Abduction Scandal

By Showbiz Reporter- The Police have found 20 young women hiding at a secret house in Marimba, Harare, believed to belong to Madzibaba Ishmael.

In a statement Thursday, ZRP said they are investigating Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa in connection to this fresh scandal.

Madzibaba Ishmael is the leader of a Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic religious sect.

His shrine, located in Nyabira, has drawn attention due to its alleged involvement in the disappearance of these young women.

It is believed that these 20 young women were taken from Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine.

The ZRP is now investigating why these women were taken from the shrine, what purpose the secret house served, and those responsible for the removal of the young women.

As of now, specific details about the circumstances leading to the women’s disappearance and their subsequent discovery remain undisclosed. Police said:

The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which 20 young women believed to have been taken from Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine in Nyabira have been found hiding at a secret house in Marimba, Harare this afternoon. More details to be released in due course as police officers are currently attending the scene.

