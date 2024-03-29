Man In Trouble For Likening Mnangagwa To Scud

GOKWE – A man from Gokwe who had an altercation with a Zanu PF activist and ended up telling him that President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks like an old scud (an opaque beer container) has been arrested for undermining the Office of the President.

Mark Mandiki (40) was remanded out of custody to April 3, 2024, by Gokwe Magistrate Tatenda Mukurunge Doma.

According to State papers, on February 25, 2024, Mandiki had a squabble with a Zanu-PF member Doubt Tonhorayi.

During the heated debate, Mandiki allegedly uttered the words; “Your President Mnangagwa looks like an ancient opaque beer container known as ‘scud’.

That is the reason why it was named ED because it is as rotten as him,” reads part of the charge sheet…

https://masvingomirror.com/gokwe-man-in-court-for-likening-mnangagwa-to-a-scud/

