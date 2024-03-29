Zimbabwe Affected By New Australian Visa Regime

By Diplomatic Correspondent – Zimbabwe will likely be affected by the news visa and immigration laws the Australian government is set to implement.

As reported by Australia’s Herald Sun, among the countries under scrutiny for the visa ban are Iraq, Iran, South Sudan, and Russia.

This initiative coincides with a provision for a possible five-year incarceration term for asylum seekers who resist deportation following the exhaustion of all legal avenues.

The bill was tabled mere weeks before the High Court was scheduled to deliberate on a case involving an Iranian individual, identified as ASF17, who adamantly refuses repatriation to his homeland due to fears of persecution based on his sexual orientation.

The proposed legislation takes direct aim at nations deemed uncooperative in facilitating the return of their citizens who have been denied asylum in Australia.

These laws would empower Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, Clare O’Neil, with the authority to obstruct visa applications originating from countries that fail to comply with deportation mandates.

Meanwhile, Australia is cracking down on student visas in an effort to curb record-breaking immigration levels.

According to O’Neil, the stricter rules aim to ensure students come to Australia for genuine educational purposes and to reduce pressure on housing.

Additionally, the government will have the authority to suspend educational institutions that repeatedly violate visa regulations when enrolling international students.

“The actions this weekend will continue to drive migration levels down while delivering on our commitments in the migration strategy to fix the broken system we inherited,” the Home Affairs minister said in a statement.

A new “genuine student test” will be introduced to further crack down on international students who look to come to Australia primarily to work, while the imposition of “no further stay” conditions will be used on more visitor visas.

Recent data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that its net immigration rose 60% to a record 548 800 in the year to September 30, 2023, higher than the 518 000 for the year ended June 2023. Newsday

