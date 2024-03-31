Suspected Thief Axed To Death

A suspected thief from Fort Rixon Village, was allegedly axed to death by four men who accused him of stealing a mobile phone.
It is alleged that the incident happened at a beerhall where the accused were drinking beer.
Allegations are that the quartet got into an argument with the now deceased when they confronted him concerning a missing cellphone.
The four allegedly pulled out an axe which they used to strike the suspected thief on the head killing him.
They allegedly dumped his body in a bush.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the alleged murder on its X page.
It is also investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Munyaradzi Masango (46) was found dead with two stab wounds on the chest at a house in Entumbane , Bulawayo on Thursday.
Meanwhile, investigations into the murder of one John Machasi who was found dead along a road in Ruwa are underway with the police calling for anyone with information of what could have happened to Machasi to assist them.