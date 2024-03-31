Violent Zanu PF Youths Hijack Pro-Chamisa Meeting

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Suspected Zanu PF-sponsored activities have caused chaos at a meeting organised by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) pro-Mr Nelson Chamisa faction in Mutare.

The rowdy youths hijacked a meeting where the Chamisa members were protesting against the imposition of a provincial youth leader by some disgraced opposition leaders in Manicaland.

The youth wing of the pro-Mr Chamisa faction had gathered at the party’s Darlington suburb offices last week to elect representatives of the Mutare cluster.

However, all hell broke loose when Mr Itai Masaka, the Mutare urban cluster coordinator, threatened to impose Mutare City Council councillor, Councillor James Mugorosa as the youth leader.

This prompted agitated youths to forcibly grab the microphone from Mr Masaka, hurling unprintable words at him and Mr Claudius Nengomasha.

The faction’s provincial chief security officer, Mr Jack Roberts tried in vain to calm the youths.

All is not well in the CCC faction as squabbles have become the order of the day at all levels.

Confusion recently rocked the faction recently when CCC national organising secretary, Mr Amos Chibaya dismissed reports that Mr Chamisa’s followers were mobilising for a new political outfit.

He told the media that a meeting held in Mutare recently was not an inaugural mobilisation programme, amid claims by some of Mr Chamisa’s loyalists that they were excluded from the meeting.

Mr Chibaya said he organised the Mutare caucus on behalf of CCC despite the former party deputy national spokesperson, Mr Gift Siziba saying the meeting was meant to facilitate the establishment of a new political party.

Messrs Chibaya and Siziba addressed party supporters in Mutare during the meeting that was attended by Messrs Regai Tsunga and David Chimhini as well as Chikanga legislator, Mrs Lynette Karenyi-Kore. Manica Post

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...