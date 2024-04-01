Chamisa Mourns Top Gutu Educationist

Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has paid homage to his neighbor, the late Jestias Tungamirai Chigerwe, a revered educationist and one of the longest-serving school heads in Gutu South.

Chigerwe died on 29 March and was buried at his rural home in Gutu.

Chamisa, who shared a neighborhood with Chigerwe in Gutu South, delivered a moving speech during the burial ceremony, recalling the profound impact of the late educationist on the community.

He remarked, “Gutu South has lost a visionary leader and a significant community figure.”

The funeral, attended by prominent politicians, church members, business owners, Ministry of Education officials, former and current Gutu South teachers, school heads, Teachers’ Unions Representatives, students, as well as village heads, among others, reflected the widespread influence and respect Mr. Chigerwe commanded.

Describing Chigerwe as a strict disciplinarian dedicated to the growth and development of his students, President Chamisa emphasized the invaluable contributions of the late educator to the field of education. “Mr. Chigerwe’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” he added.

Chigerwe’s illustrious career spanned decades, starting before Zimbabwe gained independence.

He served as the headmaster of Rumhizha Secondary School in Ward 37, Gutu South, where he played a pivotal role in its transformation into one of the best schools in the region, renowned for its outstanding infrastructure and quality of education.

Among those who paid tribute to Chigerwe was Honorable Jacob Nyokanhete, a chartered accountant and businessman, who described the late educator as a father, mentor, and exceptional educationist.

Nyokanhete commended Chigerwe for his unwavering dedication to teaching and wished his soul eternal peace.

Chigerwe’s influence extended beyond the realm of education. As a skilled farmer and renowned hunter, he was known for his multifaceted talents and contributions to community development.

Despite facing persecution for his political beliefs, Chigerwe remained steadfast in his convictions, earning respect from individuals across the political spectrum.

