Mupfumira Says Small Houses Should Not Benefit From Deceased Estate

Prisca Mupfumira, the ZANU PF Senator for Mashonaland West province, asserts that girlfriends of married men, colloquially known as “small houses,” should not receive benefits from a deceased estate to the detriment of the deceased’s spouse.

As of 2022, the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:15) acknowledges ‘civil partnerships’—unions between a man and a woman who cohabit without the customary payment of lobola—and grants property rights to the individuals in such relationships.

During a Senate debate initiated by Mashonaland West Senator Bybit Lydia Tsomondo, Mupfumira emphasized that “small houses” should not automatically inherit from a deceased estate solely based on cohabitation.

“You find that sometimes some girlfriends end up benefitting. It might be because the husband was cohabitating with a girlfriend for three months and you find such a woman benefitting…Because he died while staying with a small house, she ends up taking everything,” said Mupfumira.

