Wicknell Scotfree After USD5mill Vanished As Police Chase Man Over USD50,000

In a shocking revelation of judicial priorities, the Zimbabwean law enforcement’s pursuit of businessman Elliot Mharadze over a USD 50,000 fraud case starkly contrasts with their lackadaisical approach toward the high-profile case of Wicknell Chivayo, involved in a scandal exceeding USD 5 million.

Elliot Mharadze, a Bulawayo businessman, has been the focal point of police efforts for the past five years, accused of defrauding individuals in a botched housing deal. Inspector Abednico Ncube, the Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, confirmed the increasing complaints against Mharadze, with counts of fraud now totaling 24. Victims were promised houses and stands that never materialized, leading to significant financial losses.

Meanwhile, Wicknell Chivayo’s case, which involves the misappropriation of over USD 5 million from the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) for a solar power project that never commenced, has seemingly been sidelined. The saga began when ZPC aimed to enhance its power generation capacity and issued a tender for the installation of a 100 megawatt solar power plant in Gwanda, which Chivayo won under dubious circumstances, thanks to alleged influence from former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge.

Despite receiving a substantial pre-payment, Chivayo is accused of diverting the funds without initiating the project, leading to a total loss of the allocated amount with nothing to show for it. The discrepancies in handling these cases raise questions about the effectiveness and impartiality of Zimbabwe’s justice and law enforcement systems.

Legal expert, Tendai Biti, criticizes the apparent disparity in handling these cases, stating, “It’s a travesty of justice that small-scale fraudsters like Mharadze are rigorously pursued while individuals involved in monumental financial scandals like Chivayo roam free. This not only undermines public trust in our judicial system but also highlights a

