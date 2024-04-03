Chivayo Reveals Personal Secrets As New Car Arrives

Source : Wicknell Chivayo

FINALLY my all new 2024 ROLLS ROYCE SPECTRE arrived last week on Friday…

As always ZIMRA officials can’t stand this big name called CHIVAYO so I made sure I had saved the 470 thousand USD they demanded to make sure we get along…

GLORY BE TO GOD IN THE HIGHEST forever and ever I say AMEN…

MUNO is my ORIGINAL name that my MUM , DAD , GRANDFATHER , GRANDMOTHER and my whole family called me as i grew up and i miss hearing it as they have all since departed and are resting in eternal peace…

Nowadays i hear your different titles and names you call me like MUDHARA , MBINGA , MBADA , VAKURU aiwa kwete ini zita rangu ndinonzi MUNODAANI ndakaripihwa na Sekuru vangu CHENJERA zvichinzi MUNODAANI ko JESU kana kuti SATAN mhuri yese ikabvuma kuti tinoda JESU…AMEN..

