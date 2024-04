Will Mnangagwa’s New Currency Revive Economy? That’s The Big Question

JUST IN…The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has with effect from this Friday introduced a new structured currency the Zimbabwe Gold ( ZiG).

-All banks to accept old notes for the next 21 days.

ZiG notes 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 100, 200 Half ZiG and quarter

1ZiG = 6 US cents

MORE TO FOLLOW…

ZBC News

