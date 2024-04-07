COS Fraud Suspect Exposed By ZimEye Finally Arrested

Dear ZimEye

I once saw an article you wrote about Munyaradzi Mangoma and l was one of the victims. He stole USD5,100 from me last year around July when he was in UK saying he had cos and since then he was nowhere to be found. I was then tipped that he was now in harare where l stay and l notified the police. Within a week he was caught and right now he is in custody. More and more cases of such are still coming in. So l thought you could help me by publishing it maybe we can help other people who went through what l did. His case will be in court 6 Rotten Row in h

Harare on Monday the 9th of April. Please help.

My telephone number is. +*********

Regards

