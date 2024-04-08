Zanu PF Re-Admits Drug Dealer Expelled For Brewing Illicit Beer

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF has readmitted a Chipinge drug dealer who was once stopped from contesting for parliamentary elections after he was found with illicit beer inside his house.

According to Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza, Robert Nyemudzo was re-admitted back into the party after his expulsion early last year.

Nyemudzo defeated Zanu PF Manicaland strongman Enock Porusingazi who later bounced back at the mercy of the party politburo which nullified the primary elections results.

Mukodza also announced tje expulsion and suspension of former Mutare North legislator, Mr Batsirayi Pemhenayi provincial Women’s League chairlady, Mrs Happiness Nyakuedzwa respectively.

Mukodza further said the ruling party had readmitted its former national secretary for youth affairs, Kudzi Chipanga, Robert Nyemudzo, of Chipinge South and pride Chadambuka.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...