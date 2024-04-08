Zanu PF Wields Axe Again, Fires Provincial Chairlady

Zanu PF has expelled former Mutare North legislator, Mr Batsirayi Pemhenayi and also suspended its provincial Women’s League chairlady, Mrs Happiness Nyakuedzwa from holding any position in the ruling party for the next two years.

Zanu PF provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza on Wednesday confirmed Mr Pemhenayi’s expulsion and Mrs Nyakuedzwa’s suspension with immediate effect by the Politburo.

Cde Mukodza further said the ruling party had readmitted its former national secretary for youth affairs, Cde Kudzi Chipanga, Cde Robert Nyemudzo, of Chipinge South and Cde Pride Chadambuka. Cde Mukodza said Mr Pemhenayi expelled himself by joining a rival political party.

