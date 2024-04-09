Empowering Zimbabwe: Digital Revolution Unveiled by ICT Ministry

By A Correspondent| In a transformative move aimed at bridging the digital gap and spurring economic advancement, Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Couriers Services has unveiled a comprehensive initiative targeting both rural and urban regions.

Minister Tatenda Mavetera unveiled the ministry’s visionary roadmap, aligning it closely with the national ICT strategy for 2022-2027.

“Expanding and fortifying our digital infrastructure is pivotal in driving forward our ICT agenda and realizing a digitally inclusive society,” emphasized Minister Mavetera.

With a focus on equitable access to technology, the ministry is set to roll out initiatives to make digital devices more affordable, especially in underserved rural areas.

Furthermore, the initiative aims to revolutionize governance by implementing e-governance solutions, facilitating services such as online tax filing, e-health, and electronic payment systems to enhance citizen accessibility.

Acknowledging the importance of digital literacy, the ministry has initiated various educational programs and forged partnerships with educational institutions and private enterprises.

Strategic collaborations with both local and international partners seek to harness expertise and resources, particularly in expanding network coverage and enhancing internet connectivity.

Moreover, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, the ministry is establishing technology hubs and funding schemes, fostering an ecosystem conducive to the growth of startups.

The forthcoming Digitalize Zimbabwe 2024 Expos, in collaboration with Video Promotions Africa, will serve as a platform to showcase the nation’s strides in the digital realm, with stakeholders from diverse sectors participating.

Pascal Kwaramba, the director of the Expos, emphasized the pervasive nature of digital transformation across all facets of the economy.

