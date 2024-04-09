Former Finance Minister Blasts Mnangagwa’s New Currency

By A Correspondent

Former Finance Minister Tendai Laxton Biti has sharply criticized President Mnangagwa’s introduction of Zimbabwe’s new currency, calling it a “farce.”

Biti, who formerly served as Secretary General of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and was also a vice president of the MDC Alliance, issued a scathing statement on Sunday lambasting the new currency rollout.

Biti remarked, “Introducing a currency is a process. It’s not a one-night thing.

It’s not like you put on a red T-shirt today, then a yellow T-shirt or a blue one the day after… It’s a process because you’ll be trying to build confidence internally.”

