Klopp To Leave Liverpool?

Liverpool have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Sporting Lisbon coach Rúben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp, who is set to leave the post at the end of the season.

Klopp announced two months ago that he set to leave the EPL giants after nine years in charge.

Amorim emerged as a top target to replace him after it became clear that current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will not become available this summer.

According to Sky Sports, 39-year-old Amorim is said to have discussed a three-year contract to become the German’s successor.

However, final terms are still to be agreed with Sporting.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha added that Liverpool will meet with Amorim’s agent, Raul Costa, on Tuesday to “outline the terms of an agreement.”

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been linked with Rúben Amorim.

