Portia Radebe Moyo Dies

Tragic Passing of Portia Radebe Moyo in Nigeria, Family Seeks Help for Repatriation.

In a heart-wrenching development reported by broadcaster Ezra Sibanda, Portia Radebe Moyo, a South African native, has died after a long battle with terminal colon cancer on Tuesday, April 9th, in Enugu, Nigeria. Moyo, who relocated to Nigeria in 2016 following her marriage to a Nigerian, tragically became destitute due to her deteriorating health and lack of local support.

As the news of her death spreads, her family is urgently calling for assistance to bring her remains back to her hometown in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe for burial. Facing financial hardships, her father, Mr. Themba Robson Moyo, has openly solicited help to cover the costs of repatriation. Mr. Moyo, who is currently unemployed and living in Bulawayo, along with his daughter Sibongile Radebe Moyo in South Africa, are coordinating efforts to facilitate their loved one’s final journey home.

Those willing to help can contact Mr. Moyo directly at +263 71 783 5612 or reach out to Sibongile in South Africa at +27 84 770 4202. Donations can also be made to the following account:Account Holder: LEBOGANG RADEBE

Bank: CAPITEC BANK

Account Number: 1550 5700 89The loss of Portia Radebe Moyo has not only left a void in her family but also underscores the profound struggles faced by expatriates dealing with serious health issues abroad.

The family’s plea highlights a desperate need for compassion and solidarity from fellow citizens and the international community.“Let’s help bring the body of our sister home for burial.

Please, my fellow citizens, once again let’s have compassion and show the unity and our spirit of togetherness,” urged Mr. Moyo in a heartfelt appeal for support.

The community’s response in times of such sorrow will indeed reflect the strength and unity needed to uplift one another during life’s most challenging moments.

