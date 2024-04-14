Eder Militao Returns To Action As Real Madrid Face Manchester City

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid’s defensive fortunes are taking a bittersweet turn as they gear up for a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City.

While star defender David Alaba remains sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a serious knee injury, there’s a silver lining with the return of Eder Militao to action.

Militao, who has been out with an injury, is set to bolster Madrid’s defensive line just in time for the high-stakes encounter with Manchester City.

The first leg of this thrilling fixture saw the two giants battle it out in a remarkable 3-3 draw in the Spanish capital, setting the stage for what promises to be another captivating match.

However, the absence of David Alaba, who has been a key figure in Madrid’s defense, leaves a significant void. Alaba’s injury has ruled him out not just for the remainder of this campaign but potentially into the start of the 2024/25 season.

The Austrian international will now focus on rehabilitation during the off-season in hopes of making a full recovery.

In contrast, Eder Militao’s return provides a much-needed boost to the Real Madrid backline.

The Brazilian defender’s athleticism, speed, and defensive prowess will be instrumental in Madrid’s efforts to contain Manchester City’s formidable attacking threat.

Looking ahead to the upcoming clash, both teams will be aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League semi-finals, with everything to play for in the second leg.

Real Madrid will be relying on Militao’s solidity at the back to complement their attacking prowess, led by the likes of Joselu and Vinícius Júnior.

