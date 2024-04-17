Mutsvangwa Accuses Mugabe Of Looting Gold Reserves

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has pointed fingers at the late President Robert Mugabe, accusing him of orchestrating the depletion of Zimbabwe’s gold reserves via the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

Addressing the press in Harare, Mutsvangwa levelled the accusation, suggesting that an undisclosed retired governor, widely speculated to be Gideon Gono, facilitated the controversial “transaction.”

According to Mutsvangwa, the saga unfolded against the backdrop of crippling sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western powers.

Allegedly, the then RBZ governor sought assistance from contacts in the Arab world, who purportedly offered to provide much-needed US dollars in exchange for Zimbabwe’s gold reserves.

“We had our gold reserves, then the Americans imposed sanctions, and then we were short of US dollars,” Mutsvangwa stated. “Our Reserve Bank governor engaged outsiders in the Arab world… they said we can give you US dollars but on condition that you support it with your gold.”

Under the proposed agreement, Zimbabwe’s gold was slated for transport from the RBZ’s vaults to a foreign location, where the Arab partners would verify the reserves in exchange for US dollars.

However, Mutsvangwa alleged that while the gold was transferred as agreed, Zimbabwe never received the promised US dollars.

“The story gets murky after that… The gold reserves are gone, and the US dollars don’t come,” he lamented.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, speaking after an inspection of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s gold reserves earlier this month, reassured the nation of the solidity of its gold holdings. Mnangagwa disclosed that he had personally overseen an inspection of the country’s gold reserves held offshore, expressing satisfaction with the process.

“Zimbabwe has solid gold in the vaults. In the past, we sold all our gold, and we couldn’t keep money, but now we have solid gold in the vaults,” Mnangagwa affirmed.

Former RBZ governor Gideon Gono has since rubbished the allegations.