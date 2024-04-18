DeMbare Fans Blast Genesis Mangombe

STRUGGLING Dynamos are on the lookout for a new coach and the priority, for now, is beyond the borders after losing hope in Genesis Mangombe.

The Dynamos leadership told Zimpapers Sports that the targeted foreign coach will take overall charge of the team while Mangombe will be relegated to a supporting role, provided he is keen to stay under the new set-up.

On Sunday Dynamos lost to Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, dropping six places down the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ladder to 14th with just six points from six matches.

They are already eight points behind the leaders, the Highlanders.

Dynamos have been firing blanks in front of goal and Mangombe is on the firing line for believing in Emmanuel Paga, Elie ILunga, and Sadney Urikhob as the attackers for the 2024 season.

So far, there is only one goal for this trio.

DeMbare fans have openly expressed their displeasure with Mangombe’s tactics and their cries have been getting louder with each passing game.

“We have heard what the fans are saying but we cannot just make a rushed decision.

“Mangombe is a good coach, and we also have an appreciation that he needs help. We have decided to look for someone who will help him before the situation gets out of hand. Fans will know the developments as soon as we are done with our evaluation.

“We are not considering any local coach at the moment, we want to give a chance to a foreign tactician but if Mangombe decides to go we will not stand in his way,” said a key figure in Dynamos’ leadership after Sunday’s defeat.

Source The Herald-Zimbabwe

