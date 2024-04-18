ZBC Claims Rising Popularity

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation continues to dominate television viewership and radio listenership in the country.

This came out of the Zimbabwe all Media and Producers Survey (ZAMPS) report published in Harare this Tuesday.

The ZAMPS report shows that the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) television’s programming is the favourite among viewers, with the Main News being the most followed programme in the country.



https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/zbc-dominates-tv…dio-listenership/

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...