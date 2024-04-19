Govt Says Don’t Eat GMO Grain

The National Biotechnology Authority (NBA) has issued a stern warning against the unauthorized importation and handling of genetically modified (GMO) grain, as Zimbabwe grapples with severe drought conditions. NBA’s CEO and registrar, Dr. Deckstar Savadye, emphasized the country’s position as a non-GM producer and outlined the regulatory framework guiding the importation of GMO products.

“In light of the current drought, exacerbated by El Niño, it’s crucial that all importers and handlers of GM grain comply with the statutory regulations to prevent biosecurity risks,” Dr. Savadye stated. He referenced Statutory Instrument (SI) 157 of 2018, which mandates registration with the NBA and possession of a biosafety import permit for all GM grain importers.

The recent government measures to mitigate food scarcity include allowing duty-free imports of maize, rice, and cooking oil starting July 2024. This decision follows the approval of duty waivers on rice and potato seed imports and the use of genetically modified maize strictly for stock feed production.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, and Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr. Anxious Masuka, reiterated the importance of these staples for national food security. They stressed that all imported GM grain must undergo strict NBA supervision during processing.

Violations of SI 157 could lead to severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment. “Processing GM grain without proper oversight is illegal, and offenders will face significant legal consequences,” warned Dr. Savadye.

The NBA has taken steps to ensure rigorous enforcement of these regulations, deploying inspectors to oversee the processing of all GM grain imports, to safeguard both agricultural integrity and public health amidst the ongoing drought crisis.-Agencies

