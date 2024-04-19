Let’s Embrace Technology, Says Mnangagwa After Blocking Starlink

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rallied Zimbabweans to embrace national values with pride saying it is the foundation of unity and development.

He said this while addressing learners who attended the Independence Children’s party held in Murambinda, Buhera this Wednesday.

It is the eve of the country’s Independence Day celebrations and thousands of students from across the country converged at Murambinda B Primary School in Buhera this Wednesday for the children’s party.

Addressing the gathering, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said citizens should embrace the values of the country’s liberators.

“We should embrace the values of our liberation, by always respecting and loving one another. Your language, culture and traditions might be different but you are all Zimbabweans. You are great, great-grandchildren of Munhumutapa, we are a united people. We fought for our Independence and freedom from colonial rule, now we are a free people. You, our children, must always be proud of being Zimbabwean, our rich history and national identity. You, our boys and girls, will tomorrow ensure that our country reaches greater heights. The extraordinary talents together with the education you are getting are set to give you many career paths to choose from, for successful lives.

“The Government as well as parents and teachers are here for you so that you will grow up to be patriotic and disciplined adults who can transform Zimbabwe into a modern and developed country. I want you to also grow up and become people who are aware of the wealth of our country, land, minerals and environment. These resources must be always used to develop our communities and the country as a whole. You must defend and protect this wealth. I want you our children to know that long-lasting development will only be achieved when you live peacefully with each other, you must also have good character and always respect your elders. These are the values that will protect the independence and freedom we are celebrating today,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also emphasised the need to adopt science and technology in schools.

He added, “The National Development Strategy recognises the role of education towards lifting many out of poverty into prosperity. Education is also a tool to develop skilled workers for the growth of our nation. The government has committed to providing education that paves the way for a brighter future for all of you. Our education system is focusing on Science, Technology, and Innovation, starting from Early Childhood Development. We are transforming and establishing Science Laboratories across primary and secondary schools. This will promote the learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. In addition, we are rolling out mobile science laboratories and equipping our schools with centres for Information Communication Technologies.”

He also urged school authorities to create a safe environment for children to shun drug and substance abuse.

“In line with the Global Safe to Learn Commitments, comprehensive programmes are in place to make sure that all our learning institutions remain safe for both pupils and staff. These include safeguards for early reporting and response to all cases of bullying and the abuse of harmful drugs and substances. I call upon school authorities to diligently carry out their duties and create safe and healthy spaces for our children. Similarly, I encourage you our young people to be responsible at your schools, homes and within the community in general.

“You must always listen and accept the guidance of your parents, teachers and those senior to you. Engaging in harmful activities such as drug and substance abuse as well as the irresponsible use of ICTs, destroys the moral fabric of our country. You should use social media, content creation and ICTs for good not to spread bad behaviour. Instead, focus on building a bright future for yourselves, your families and our nation, with education as a stepping stone. Going forward, our national strategies will continue to focus on educating pupils and fostering a positive school environment as well as providing psycho-social support to have well-rounded children in all our communities,” said the President.

The Independence Children’s party was punctuated by entertainment from various schools, while students had an opportunity to interact with the leadership.

Zimbabwe is celebrating its independence under the theme: Zim @44: Unity, Peace and Development towards Visions 2030,’ hence the emphasis by President Mnangagwa on the need to uphold peace.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...