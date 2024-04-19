Mnangagwa Lies To Whole Nation About Completion Of Harare-Beitbridge Road

By A Correspondent

In a recent speech during Zimbabwe’s Independence Day celebrations, President Emmerson Mnangagwa made bold assertions about the completion of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, claiming the project as a success. However, these claims have quickly come under scrutiny as reports reveal that the road construction is far from completion.

During his address at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera, Mnangagwa declared, “We have successfully completed the construction of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway and we are now moving to Harare-Chirundu.”

This statement, while sounding promising, is evidently misleading and has left many questioning the accuracy of the President’s remarks.

The reality is starkly different. The Harare-Beitbridge Highway project, a critical infrastructure development for Zimbabwe, remains ongoing.

The ambitious initiative aims to modernize and upgrade this vital route, facilitating smoother transportation and bolstering economic connectivity.

The highway, stretching approximately 580 kilometers from the capital city of Harare to the town of Beitbridge on the South African border, is a key link for trade and travel.

The reported completion of this project, as asserted by President Mnangagwa, contrasts sharply with the observations of local communities, travelers, and industry stakeholders.

Various sections of the highway continue to exhibit signs of construction, with roadworks and upgrades visibly underway.

The discrepancy between official statements and ground realities raises concerns about transparency and accountability in infrastructure development.

In response to Mnangagwa’s remarks, critics and opposition figures have highlighted the importance of accurate reporting and accountability in national projects.

The premature declaration of project completion not only misleads the public but also undermines trust in government initiatives.

It is imperative for leaders to provide accurate and transparent information to the public, particularly regarding critical infrastructure projects of national significance.

The completion of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway would undoubtedly be a noteworthy achievement, benefitting citizens and businesses alike.

However, premature proclamations risk eroding public confidence and credibility.

Moving forward, it is essential for the government to ensure clarity and honesty in its communications, particularly on matters as vital as infrastructure development.

The focus should remain on expediting the completion of projects efficiently and effectively, while upholding transparency and accountability at every stage.

As the Harare-Beitbridge Highway project continues, stakeholders and citizens await tangible progress and reliable updates from authorities.

Accurate reporting and responsible governance are fundamental pillars of a thriving and trustworthy society, vital for fostering national progress and development.

