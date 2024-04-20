Chamisa Mocks ‘Bubblegum’ Colleagues Who Attended Independence Celebrations

Spread the love

Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has mocked his colleagues who attended the 44th independence celebrations labelling them bubblegums which will be used and dumped.

In a cryptic message shared on X, Chamisa urged people not be like a bubblegum which is discarded after losing temporary taste.

Chamisa’s message followed wide condemnation of opposition members including Sengezo Tshabangu, Welshman Ncube, Charlton Hwende and others who attended the 44th Uhuru celebrations.

Chamisa has chosen to snub the celebrations which have over the years been held in a very partisan manner.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...