CIO Boss’ Daughter Dies

President Emmerson Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has paid condolences to the Director General in the President’s Department, Ambassador Isaac Moyo and his family, following the death of their daughter Shumirai on the 3rd of this month.

Shumirai, who was based in Dublin, Ireland was a political activist and was also the founder of Youth Business League Zimbabwe.

The late will be laid to rest in Rutenga on Sunday.

She died at the age of 41 and is survived by two sons, Munyaradzi and Derrick.

