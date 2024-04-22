Mliswa Drops Bombshell On Chamisa

Spread the love

Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa has dropped a bombshell on Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rival, Nelson Chamisa saying those who fight him are not succeeding.

Writing on his X platform at the weekend, Mliswa said in part:

“The reality for many who have gone against Chamisa is that politically they are done. For some it’s their first & last term.

“This is notwithstanding how brilliant they may be.

“They will never be forgiven by the people for seeming to aid the ruling party in its agenda.”

Mliswa also separately added saying: “As it stands, Chamisa simply represents an idea which has momentum and no individual ability can withstand that.

“We can see with the likes of Brian Dube, a great legal mind& well-resourced person who went with Mwonzora. Same with Mbondiya.

“Their ability paled against CCC.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...