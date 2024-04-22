Seke Village Head Arrested Over Land: Implicates The President

By A Correspondent| A self proclaimed Seke village head, Kenneth Kuora has been arrested for the umpteenth time for assaulting Manyame Rural District Council officials and trying to stop the council from doing its job.

He is facing another count of illegally parceling out state land in Seke District specifically Kuora village.

It is alleged that on Friday the 19th of April, Kenneth in cahoots with five other youths wearing ZANU PF regalia led by one Elliot Nengomasha physically assaulted Manyame Rural District Council member Tapiwa Souta and threatened him with death should he be seen performing his duties in Kuora village.

It is alleged that Kenneth Kuora claims that he has the support and blessings of President Mnangagwa.

Ironically, Kuora is also the losing ZANU PF Councilor for the area. Kuora was subsequently arrested and expected to appear in court on Monday 22 April 2024.

Kuora was recently also interdicted by the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court from interfering with residential stands pegged by the council but continues to defy both the court orders and his bail conditions.

Residents who spoke to the publication expressed gratitude at his arrest and have pleaded with the courts to impose a custodial sentence on Kuora and Elliot who impersonates the central intelligence organisation.

Elliot was also recently arrested for illegal possession of firearms and alleged rape but was released on bail.

Kuora is also facing charges of malicious damage to property as he allegedly broke the cellphone of the council inspector as well as one for Tom on two separate occasions.

Kuora, according to witnesses, walks around with ZANU PF slogan chanting youths wearing party regalia collecting protection fees from all residents threatening them with death or demolition of their homes.

Residents in Murisa rural service centre are living in fear because of Kuora and Elliot.

Party leaders in Seke District have distanced themselves from Kenneth and his horde of youths.

