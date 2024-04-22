Under Fire Richard Tsvangirai Says Not Moved By Smear Campaigners

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP for Norton, Richard Tsvangirai has angrily responded to a post by ZimDaily which accused him of betraying the people of Norton.

This follows his decision to attend the 44th Independence celebrations held in Murambinda last week.

Responding to a Zimdaily Facebook post where the writer expressed regret for endorsing him, Tsvangirai said he was unmoved.

“I’m not moved by the sponsored smear campaign; this has nothing to do with policy, ideology, or anything else that has to do with the welfare of the people of Norton and Zimbabweans at large.

“This has everything to do with personalities, which has nothing to do with the people of Norton, who, in their infinite wisdom, stood in the cold weather to cast their vote. I’m forever grateful to those individuals!

“Our plan of decongesting schools by building new schools, improving the security of residents, and improving water shortages is on course! This is what I promised the people of Norton, not to bootlick individuals!”

Tsvangirai’s remarks that he will not bootlick an individual appears directed at former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa who has gone public about his disapproval of attending Uhuru celebrations.

