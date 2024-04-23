Armed Robber Battles For Life Following Shootout With Police

Spread the love

SUSPECTED armed robber, James Moyo, is battling for his life at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was involved in a shootout with the police on Saturday.

In a statement released by the ZRP this Sunday, the shooting incident follows the arrest of Moyo as well as Tinashe Dembure (29) and Mthulisi Maphosa (29) for robbery at Gunya Shopping Centre, Mahatshula North, Bulawayo on 20th April in the afternoon.

The police further states that upon arrest, Moyo dropped a machete and tried to disarm a police officer who was armed with a pistol loaded with six rounds.

The police confirms that Moyo was subsequently shot on the stomach by police officers and was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the ZRP has warned would be offenders and criminals that any form of confrontation with police officers will be met with appropriate response.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...