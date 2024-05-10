Nick Mangwana Chastises ZACC For Arresting Without Credible Evidence

By A Correspondent| Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has castigated the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for arrest of former Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Mayor Wadyajena without adequate justification.

This followed the acquittal of Wadyajena and release of his haulage trucks which were impounded when he was arrested.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter ) Mangwana questioned ZACC’s failure to present credible evidence against Wadyajena when they caused his arrest.

“What was the evidence against Wadyajena again?” he asked.

Mangwana further questioned ZACC’s actions and investigation procedures which he said were flawed.

“Maybe the problem was not with the release, but with the catch,” he added.

ZACC has often come under criticism over the manner it is tackling corruption cases amid complaints that it is catching and releasing suspects.

Meanwhile, social media users have since criticised Mangwana for allegedly trying to shield corrupt individuals from accountability.

The arrest and subsequent release of Wadyajena have raised questions about the commission’s handling of high-profile cases and its relationship with the police and the judiciary.

Mangwana’s critique has added fuel to the fire, calling for greater accountability and transparency in the fight against corruption.

This comes after the High Court recently ordered the release of Wadyajena’s seized property, declaring the continued seizure as unlawful.

