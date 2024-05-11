Just In: Renowned Preacher And Nyaradzo Chaplain Rev Kamupira Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Renowned preacher and Chaplain General at Nyaradzo Funeral Services Reverend Ellison Kamupira has died.

According to a message shared on social media, Kamupira died at Avenues Clinic on Saturday morning.

“Good morning, Leaders.This serves to advise on the passing of our Chaplain, General Kamupira.CG passed on this morning at Avenues Clinic.Our condolences to the Kamupira and Nyaradzo families,” reads the message.

More to follow…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...