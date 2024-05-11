Mnangagwa Finishes Biti Off While Tendai’s Helping Mnangagwa Switch Chamisa Off

ZimEye
ZIMBABWE vs SOUTH AFRICA on managing local govt in an election loss pic.twitter.com/GK60jdXr6e— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 25, 2021
Biti's journey to destroy Chamisa has dead-ended suddenly, after Mnangagwa has rushed to put Harare City Council under Tendai's arch-enemy, Lucia Matibenga to finish him off instead, barely 7 months after Zikomo's secret leaked "apera ega" audio. Is there a lesson in all this?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 11, 2024
