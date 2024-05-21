A Special Tribute To Tonderai Ndira, Brutally Killed By Zanu PF

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Heroism, Resistance and Memory in ZANU PF’s Zimbabwe.

Today we are in Harare Warren hills to join the Ndira family and the people of Mabvuku, in the memorial of the late Tonderai Ndira who died in the brutal hands of the regime in May 2008.

He was a courageous Revolutionary whose contribution left a mark in the annals of our history.

Heroes don’t die- they live forever!

Continue resting in peace Ndira.

