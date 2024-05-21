Mnangagwa Flies Chiwenga To China, Clamps His Wings

By Political Reporter- President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to consolidate power by eliminating his deputy and potential successor, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, along with his close associates.

The latest clampdown on Chiwenga occurred on Monday, shortly after he departed for China for a medical check-up.

Mnangagwa seized the opportunity to remove Chiwenga’s ally, Mike Bimha, from the influential position of party Political Commissar.

The role of the Political Commissar is crucial in Zanu PF, as it involves mobilizing support both within the party and during national elections.

Bimha, who is from Chiwenga’s home province of Mashonaland East, had been a key figure in this capacity.

In a statement this week, Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu announced several other reassignments within the Politburo.

Among the notable changes, Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has been reassigned to Party Treasurer General, replacing Patrick Chinamasa, who now serves as Zanu PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs.

These moves are part of a broader pattern since the 2017 coup led by Chiwenga. During this period, Mnangagwa has systematically eliminated Chiwenga’s allies, thereby fortifying his own position and blocking any potential succession by Chiwenga.

