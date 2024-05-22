ED Denies Mugabe Minister Hero Honours

ZimEye
It is hightime that those who call themselves ZAPU and ZANLA open their eyes and understand that the DISSIDENTS and UANC Muzorewa led by the greatest rebel Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Chinamasa are at the helm of our nation. They declared a UANC dzakutsaku Mai Jadagu a… pic.twitter.com/0EHrjZp5Bl— kerina mujati (@kerinamujati) May 22, 2024
