Five Die In Haulage Truck, Commuter Omnibus Collision

Spread the love

Five people have died after a commuter omnibus was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck along Donnybrook Road in Mabvuku, Harare, this Tuesday evening.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying police is attending to the accident scene.

He added that investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident are underway.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...