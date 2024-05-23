Javha Dies In Mabvuku Horror Crash

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of victims of the Mabvuku ahead of the collision that happened Tuesday evening.

ZRP managed to release four names of the six people who were killed when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was involved in an accident with a truck in Mabvuku on Tuesday night.

Twelve others were injured.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s post on the X platform on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Donnybrook Road, Chizhanje area in Mabvuku, Harare, on the 21st of May, 2024 at around 1700 hours.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has established that a Howo truck with one passenger on board veered onto the oncoming traffic lane and side-swiped with a Toyota Hiace kombi with 13 passengers on board before having a head-on collision with another Toyota Hiace kombi with five passengers on board. As a result, six people were killed whilst twelve others were injured,” he said.

The four victims who were identified by their next of kin are Edinah Ndogwedu, a female adult of Riverside, Ruwa; Felix Javha, a male adult of Hatfield, Harare; Tarisai Chigwande, a female adult of Zimre Park, Harare and Liberty Chitide, a male adult of Tafara, Harare.

The other two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed another fatal road traffic accident in which three people were killed whilst ten others were injured at the 226-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on the 21st of May, 2024 at around 2200 hours.

An ERF truck with three passengers on board encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Stallion Cruise Bus with 40 passengers on board.

The three victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while some of the injured were admitted to the same hospital and St Lukes Hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should avoid travelling at night as most road traffic accidents are recorded during this time due to visibility and observation challenges. Above all, drivers are urged to be cautious and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives,” he said.

