South Africa’s IEC Says Rigging Impossible

South Africa’s Electoral Commission Assures Election Security, Deems Rigging “Impossible”

Midrand, South Africa | The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has declared that it will be nearly impossible for anyone to rig the upcoming elections on May 29. IEC board chairperson Mosotho Moepya emphasized the robustness of the security measures in place during the inauguration of the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand.

“We have systematically evaluated our processes to ensure there are no vulnerabilities. If we find any potential loopholes, our goal is to close them immediately,” Moepya stated at the event, which was attended by representatives from hundreds of political parties, over a thousand journalists, and numerous international observers.

The ROC, now situated at the Gallagher Estate after the previous venue was deemed unusable, will serve as the central hub for monitoring the electoral process. Here, all votes will be tallied and results communicated electronically, maintaining a transparent and secure flow of information.

In an exclusive interview with IOL, Moepya detailed some of the 30 security measures, including the voter management device (VMD). This device not only prevents fraudulent voting but also ensures that the IEC does not employ ghost workers by verifying the identities of the 273,000 election volunteers. “The VMD logs detailed data on each voter’s activities, such as the time and location of their vote, enhancing our ability to monitor the election closely,” Moepya explained.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi called on the 27 million registered voters to participate actively in the election, highlighting the commission’s readiness to reflect the people’s will accurately. “Our preparations and the commitment of our vast team of staff and volunteers ensure that we can deliver a free, fair, and credible election,” Sheburi remarked.

Commissioner Janet Love reflected on the journey the IEC has undertaken to reach this point, praising the transparent recruitment of staff and the exhaustive planning that has marked the electoral process. “We are geared up not just to conduct an election but to set a benchmark in electoral integrity and management,” Love stated.

With these extensive preparations and a firm commitment to transparency, the IEC aims to foster an environment of trust and integrity, ensuring that the electoral outcome truly reflects the democratic will of the South African populace.

