No Freedom For Mutsvangwa

Harare businessman, Neville Mutsvangwa and his alleged accomplices who are facing charges of illegal foreign currency dealings will know their fate next week after the High Court postponed their bail ruling.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/crime-court/high-court-postpones-mutsvangwas-bail-ruling/

