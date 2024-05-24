Zanu PF Lures Gaffa

By Showbiz Reporter- The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has lifted the ban on Winky D’s music across its radio stations amid reports that the ruling party is attempting to persuade him to soften his critical stance.

Zanu PF youth leader Charles Munganasa, who was appointed acting ZBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) last month, is reportedly leading the strategy to approach Gaffa with the ruling party’s proposal.

The Zimdancehall artist’s songs were banned from ZBC radio stations following the release of his album “Eureka Eureka” on January 1, 2023.

The album, which contains the song “Ibotso,” criticized corruption, mismanagement, and the abuse of public resources by a greedy elite, angering Zimbabwe’s ruling establishment and leading to the censorship of Winky D’s music.

A source cited by NewZimbabwe confirmed the lift of the ban, allowing Winky D’s newly released song, “Love Quartet,” to receive significant airplay on local radio stations.

On March 4, 2023, police officers stormed the stage during Winky D’s live performance and shut down his show, an act widely seen as an attempt to intimidate him due to his critical commentary.

