BREAKING: Edgar Lungu Laughing On The Streets With Party Members

Edgar Lungu Laughing On The Streets With Party Members

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Despite previous claims regarding strict security and public order procedures for political figures in Zambia, today’s gathering is proceeding smoothly under routine measures. Police are present as part of their standard duty to ensure public safety and adherence to usual security protocols.

This unplanned gathering contrasts with the more formal political events, showcasing Lungu in a relaxed setting as he interacts with followers and supporters. The police are currently ensuring that the assembly remains peaceful, reflecting normal procedures for public gatherings involving high-profile figures.

As details continue to emerge, the spontaneous rally is underscoring a moment of camaraderie and support for Lungu, suggesting his continued active engagement in his party’s activities and public life. Stay with us for continuous coverage of this developing story.

