Masvingo Magistrate Denies Further Remand for Women in Governance and Peacebuilding Members

Dear Partner,

A significant development has occurred concerning the unjust arrest of five members of Women in Governance and Peacebuilding (WIGP). On April 21, 2024, 21 female human rights defenders from our organization were accused of loitering for prostitution while they were innocently relaxing at a local nightclub. Masvingo Magistrate has denied further remand for these five members, a notable step in their legal battle.

Advocate M. Chivasa from Dube-Banda Nzarayapenga and Partners is spearheading the defense against these baseless charges, with essential legal support from the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC). Madock Chivasa of Dube-Banda Nzarayapenga and Partners is representing the accused in court.

Another group of our members is scheduled to face judgment on May 23, 2024. We remain hopeful for a favorable outcome and justice for all our defenders.

Sincerely,

Women in Governance and Peacebuilding (WIGP)

