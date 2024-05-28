Zanu PF Dismisses Advocate Chamisa’s Press Conference

By A Correspondent

In a robust rebuttal, Zanu PF has dismissed the recent news conference held by Advocate Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), as inconsequential.

Chamisa had addressed the media on Monday, focusing on the unresolved governance issues and leadership disputes in Zimbabwe.

In a swift response, Zanu PF Patriots released a statement downplaying Chamisa’s press conference.

“Chamisa is a lucky man, he said he is waiting for SADC response. In August President Mnangagwa will be the new SADC Chairman, Chamisa will get his feedback here in Zimbabwe from his president, ED,” the statement read.

This response underscores the ruling party’s confidence in its leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is set to assume the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in August.

During his address, Advocate Chamisa emphasized the CCC’s continued efforts to seek regional intervention in resolving Zimbabwe’s political impasse.

He mentioned that the party had submitted a follow-up communication to SADC on April 29th, highlighting their patience and persistence in seeking a resolution.

“On the 29th of April, however, since considerable time has passed, yet we had sought to resolve this issue much earlier, we delivered our follow-up to SADC for which we await a response to determine a clear path forward to resolve the governance crisis and leadership dispute,” Chamisa stated.

Chamisa’s remarks signal the opposition’s determination to engage SADC in addressing what they perceive as critical governance issues in Zimbabwe.

However, Zanu PF’s dismissal of his press conference reflects the ongoing political tensions and the ruling party’s firm stance against what it sees as attempts to undermine its authority.

The exchange between the CCC and Zanu PF highlights the complex and often contentious political landscape in Zimbabwe.

With Mnangagwa poised to take on a significant regional role, the dynamics of this political tussle are set to evolve further, particularly as both sides continue to vie for legitimacy and influence both domestically and within the broader Southern African region.

