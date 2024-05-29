Chinese Miner Guns Down Workers

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- A Chinese miner has shot and killed a man from Chief Njelele in Gokwe and injured his colleague after they encroached into his mine in Zhombe, also in Midlands Province.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Cai Yulong (58) from Stone Still Mine 10, Marandure Farm, Zhombe, appeared before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ court facing one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault. Said the NPA:

On the 26th of May 2024 Goni Goni (23), Komborerai Shariwa (24), John Muchawaya (34) and Lovemore Mapfanya (20) all of Village Tirivanhu, Chief Njelele, Gokwe were working underground at Blackhand 10 Mine, Zhombe, Kwekwe.

The four encroached into another shaft at Blue Belle Mine, Zhombe which is owned by the accused person.

Allegations are that the accused person who was armed with a pistol approached them and shot Goni Goni once in the left thigh. He died on the spot.

He is also alleged to have shot John Muchawaya thrice: once on the left knee, once on the right ankle and once on the left thigh.

Muchawaya sustained three gunshot wounds and he is currently admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Further allegations are that the accused person hit Lovemore Mapfanya once on the head with a fist.

Mapfanya fled from the scene and filed a Police report leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Cai was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on 11 June 2024.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...